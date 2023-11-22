STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found dead at a Monroe County park.

According to the Stroud Area Regional Police Department, on Wednesday around 6:25 a.m. officers were called to a medical emergency after a woman was found face down and unresponsive in the area of Ann Street Park/Falls.

Officers responded to the scene and the woman was pronounced dead. Detectives identified the body as a 70-year-old local homeless white female. Police say there were no evident signs of trauma to the victim or suspicious circumstances.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until the next of kin has been notified. At this time, cause and manner of death are currently undetermined and will be pending autopsy results.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Detective Robert Transue at 570-421-6800 ext:1027 or via email at rtransue@sarpd.com.