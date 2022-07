STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Monroe County Coroner confirms a body was found under a bridge in Stroudsburg overnight.

According to officials, a man’s body was found under a bridge in Stroudsburg Borough on Main Street around midnight Wednesday.

At this time the cause of death and identity of the deceased is under investigation by the Stroud Area Regional Police Department.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will update you with the latest as it is released.