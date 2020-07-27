No foul play in Plains Township death

UPDATE: According to the Plains Township Police Department, the death was determined to be a result of natural causes. There was no foul play.

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Plains Township Police Chief Dale Binker tells Eyewitness News the death of a 47-year-old man is under investigation and is being called “suspicious” pending autopsy results.





Emergency services responded to 91 Cleveland Street just before 2 p.m. Sunday and found the man who lives there deceased. Chief Binker says they took another man into custody, that man spends time at the house. He was arrested on drug-related charges and not in connection with the man’s death.

The chief says the public is not in danger. Forensic Pathologist Dr. Gary Ross is conducting the autopsy.

We’ll bring you more on this investigation as it unfolds.