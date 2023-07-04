HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A day of family, fun, and fundraising at Cityview Park in Hazleton. 28/22 News stopped by for the DeAngelo Family Foundation Fundraiser.

The day-long event started off with a 5K run and walk and a cornhole tournament.

There were a number of food trucks and music, including tribute bands to Jeff Beck and Journey.

The event raises funds for a number of sports, autism, veterans, and medical organizations.

“We’ll probably raise over $100,000 that will be donated. And up to the last two years, we raised over $165,000 that we donated to those groups. So we got a lot of great stuff, it’s a lot of fun! We invite the community to come out and help up raise money for these awesome events,” said Paul and Lisa DeAngelo Family Foundation President Paul DeAngelo.

This was the third year for the event.