WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has obtained the name of the person who was shot and killed in Wilkes-Barre.

22-year-old Elijah Rivera was shot just before midnight on Coal and Meade streets.

When officers arrived on scene they found Rivera with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Officers say the shooting started after a dispute between the victim and another group but no suspects have been named at this time.

An autopsy is scheduled for February 1.