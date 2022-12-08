WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire in Schuylkill County that led to the death of two firefighters is being treated as suspicious, according to police.

West Penn Township Police Chief James Bonner identified the man whose body was found in a wooded area at the rear of the property on Clamtown Road as Christopher Kammerdiener. A relative of the family who owns the property.

Alcohol Tabacco and Firearms (ATF) investigators, state police, and West Penn Township police are conducting the investigation into the cause of the fire.

New Tripoli firefighters 36-year-old assistant fire chief Zachary Paris and 59-year-old Marvin Gruber died in the aftermath of the fire. They were trapped in the home and rescued, but died later at the hospital.

Reporter Andy Maehalshick will have the latest on the investigation and reaction coming up tonight on Eyewitness News.