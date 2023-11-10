UPPER BERN TWP., BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced a NEPA driver was killed in a head-on crash Thursday evening.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday around 5:20 p.m., a crash occurred on PA-183 in Berks County.

Police say a driver identified as Seamus Loughran, 65, of Pottsville, was traveling on Old State Road when an oncoming car suddenly crossed the double-yellow line into his lane.

The vehicles crashed head-on into each other and Loughran was pronounced dead on the scene by the Berks County Coroner’s Office.

State police said a passenger and the second driver were both transported to the hospital for treatment.