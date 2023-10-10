ROARING BROOK TWP., LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a man was killed in a two-car crash on Route 590 that also severely injured a teen driver.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a crash happened on Monday around 5:30 p.m. when a car driven by Christopher Enslin, 25, of Dunmore, made a right turn in the roadway in the oncoming traffic.

Police say at the same time a second car driven by 18-year-old Nathanael Przywara of Madiosn Township, was traveling causing a collision to occur.

Przywara suffered “suspected serious injury” and was taken to Geisinger Community Medical Center, according to troopers.

Enslin was pronounced dead on the scene due to the injuries he sustained in the crash.