MONROE TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced a 20-year-old woman has died after a two-car crash Tuesday in Wyoming County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a crash occurred around 4:00 p.m. on Route 309 in Monroe Township.

Police say a car, with three passengers inside, was driving northbound and tried to turn left off SR 309 into a driveway but instead turned directly into the path of a truck.

Amber Hunsinger, 20, of Monroe Township, who was sitting in the backseat of the car, died as a result of the crash.

The road was shut down for a period of time as PSP worked the scene.