Deadly turnpike crash preliminary report released

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – The NTSB says speed may have played a factor in January’s deadly crash involving a tour bus on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report on the crash Thursday morning.

Three tractor-trailers, the tour bus and a car were involved in the crash which killed five people, including a 9-year-old.

In the preliminary report, officials said the posted speed limit in the area of the crash is 70 mph.

However, an advisory sign ahead of the crash location warns of a 55-mph speed limit for an upcoming curve.

Investigators say, the bus crashed and rolled before it was struck by a Fedex tractor-trailer and a UPS tractor-trailer.

The driver of the car swerved to try to avoid the crash, sliding to a stop next to the UPS truck.

A second UPS tractor-trailer also swerved before hitting the car.