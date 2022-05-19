SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a shooting in Northumberland County Thursday afternoon and police are searching for the suspect.

The shooting happened on North 4th Street around 4:00 p.m. Police issued a BOLO (Be On Look Out) for the suspect, Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru.

Law enforcement says they have Uhuru’s car in custody. Officals also say they will hold a briefing at the police department sometime Thursay evening and provide more information.













Our Eyewitness News crews on scene says the street is blocked off entirely at both ends.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.