Deadly Shooting at Texas A&M University

COMMERCE, TX (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Two people are dead and a third is injured after a shooting at Texas A&M University Commerce campus.

Students at the East Texas College are being warned to take shelter and stay in place while University police investigate the shooting.

The University police tweeted Monday afternoon that there were three gunshot victims at the Pride Rock Residence Hall.

Pride Rock is a three-story suite-style co-ed residence hall for freshmen.

No details about the victims or the motive behind the shooting have been released.

Classes have been canceled for the rest of the day.

