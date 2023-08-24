LEWIS LAKE, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Susquehanna County.

PSP says they were called out for reports of a suspicious vehicle at Lewis Lake near Union Dale Around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.

According to PSP Joseph Rothka of Jefferson Township was inside the vehicle and had multiple firearms.

State police say they told Rothka to exit the vehicle but he refused to comply and then pointed a weapon at them.

According to PSP the troopers then shot and killed Rothka.

28/22 News will continue to keep you updated on this developing story.