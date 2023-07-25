LAUREL RUN BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County coroner says a deadly motorcycle crash occurred on Laurel Run Road that killed a New Jersey teen.

Coroner Jill Mathews and Pennsylvania State Police confirm with 28/22 News a crash involving a motorcycle occurred on Laurel Run Road Saturday around 3:45 p.m.

Troopers state the driver, Luis Perez Cedeno, 19, of New Jersey, lost control of the motorcycle and hit a pole after exiting the roadway.

Perez Cedeno was ejected from the motorcycle and taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.