SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Firefighters are investigating a deadly fire in the city.

Crews were called to the scene on North Main Avenue just after 4 pm on Saturday.

Scranton Fire Officials confirm one person died in the fire. Another person was injured but refused treatment.

Several people who lived in the house are being helped by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.