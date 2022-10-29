SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday afternoon, Flames erupted on the 300 block of Walnut Street near South 4th Street.

At about 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon, crews were called to a fire that broke out taking two lives, according to the Northumberland 911 dispatchers.

911 dispatchers tell Eyewitness News that the fire was extinguished at about 6:28 p.m. and crews on scene are cleaning the wreckage.

The Northumberland Coroner and Fire Chief were both called to the scene and 911 dispatchers tell Eyewitness News that two people had died in the fire.

911 dispatchers also confirm that the Red Cross was called to the scene to assist those affected.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will provide updates as they become available.