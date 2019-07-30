Deadly Fire Investigation Underway in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Dozens of firefighters called to a blaze along North Franklin Street in Shamokin early Tuesday morning.

The coroner was also called to the scene. Eyewitness News Reporter Anja Whitehead has the story.

Fire crews from 4 counties battled early morning flames that affected over a dozen homes and left a number of people displaced.

Assistant Chief Stephen Jeffery of Shamokin Fire Department describes the scene. “We got dispatched to a house fire with people trapped on the second floor. Fire department got here and we had at learned one individual on the second floor he was hanging out. They were able to get a rescue and get him out.”

One woman was found dead on the scene.

And another was taken to the hospital.

Officials say row home fires are the hardest to battle.

“Rowhome fires are probably the most difficult that you have to deal with. Obviously, they are close, they’re tight. They have common attics and crawl spaces. If the fire gets in one of the homes. Then it goes left then it goes right and it becomes almost like a chess game,” Said Assistant Chief Jeffrey.

Residents in the neighborhood were shocked to wake up to this devastation.

“It’s scary. Waking up to see that, especially with kids in the house. And especially how close it is, it’s really scary,” said Heather, who lives nearby.

With so many people affected on Franklin Street, people who live nearby know the dangers of row home fires.

“I looked out the window I saw all the smoke and flames shooting out the roof… These row homes. One goes, they all go,” noted Diane Britton of Shamokin.

The Red Cross is on the scene and the fire is under investigation.