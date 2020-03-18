Deadly fire in Dunmore ruled accidental

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A deadly fire in Dunmore last week has been ruled accidental, according to Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell.

Ebony Thompson and her three children, Tiara, London and Dallas Session were killed in the fire on Third Street on March 9.

The fire was investigated by numerous agencies; the District Attorney’s Office, County Detectives, the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit, agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Dunmore Police, and the Scranton Police and Fire Departments.

Officials say the fire was not a case of arson. It’s believed that the fire originated in the middle room of a vacant apartment on the second floor.