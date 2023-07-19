MCCLURE BOROUGH, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police stated a man has died after a deadly DUI crash caused him to be ejected out of the window.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday around 11:16 p.m., a crash occurred on Specht Street in McClure Borough when a driver lost control while driving on the roadway.

Police say the driver, Anthony Snook, 34, of McClure, traveled off the roadway, hit two trees, and on impact was ejected out of the driver-side window. Snook was pronounced dead on the scene.

PSP investigated the crash and determined Snook was traveling at a high speed and was under the influence of either alcohol or a controlled substance.

Beaver Springs Ambulance, Fire Company, and Snyder County Coroner’s Office assisted with the incident.