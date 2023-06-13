WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer killed two women Monday afternoon.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a crash occurred on State Route 183 in Wayne Township, around 1:30 p.m.

Police say the incident happened when a car driven by Carolynn Drum, 39, of New Philadelphia, traveled into the southbound lane and crashed with a tractor-trailer.

Drum and her passenger, Maria Ensinger, 18, of New Philadelphia, were both pronounced dead on the scene. The tractor-trailer driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.