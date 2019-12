LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The weather is being blamed for a deadly crash in Lackawanna County on Interstate 81 North in Scott Township.

Crews were called to the scene just before 1 pm on Monday.

State police tell Eyewitness News an SUV spun out of control, then the driver got out of the vehicle that’s when the tractor-trailer struck the driver and the SUV.

The vehicle was crushed by the tractor-trailer.

We are awaiting more details on the crash from the police.