Deadly crash shuts down Route 11 in Plymouth Township

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are on the scene of a deadly crash that has Route 11 shut down Friday afternoon.

Police have told Eyewitness News that a van and motorcycle collided on Route 11 in Plymouth Township just south of Route 29 after 4 p.m. The crash caused the motorcycle to catch on fire.

Route 11 was closed in both directions but has since reopened.

Eyewitness News is on the scene of the incident and will update you with the latest information as it is released.