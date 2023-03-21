NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Emergency crews responded to a deadly crash on I-81 after a man was found ejected out of his car.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 9:00 a.m., a crash occurred on Interstate 81 in New Milford Township involving one car.

Police say the car went off the left shoulder, went into the median, and rolled over nearly 2 times before it came to stop on its roof.

The driver, Timothy Sopata, 70, of South Carolina, was ejected from the car and later died from his injuries, PSP stated.