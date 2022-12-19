WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner confirms a man killed in a crash involving a West Pittston police chief Thursday has been ruled accidental.

According to state police, Thomas L. Fiorini, 63, died after his southbound Chevrolet crossed the centerline of Wyoming Avenue near the Midway Shopping Center and struck the police pickup truck driven by West Pittston Chief Michael Turner.

Coroner Jill Matthews tells Eyewitness News Fiorini died of multiple traumatic injuries and his manner of death is ruled accidental following the autopsy.

Turner was taken to the hospital for severe injuries including a broken hip, according to West Pittston Mayor Angelo Alfano.