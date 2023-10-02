HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A road was shut down in Columbia County for a deadly crash that occurred Monday morning.

According to the Hemlock Township Police, around 5:00 a.m. in the 400 block of Frosty Valley Road, a crash occurred involving a 2003 Freightliner garbage truck.

Police say the garbage truck went off of the roadway and struck a utility pole. The occupants of the vehicle were identified as Michael Garrison, 39 years old of Nescopeck, and Jacob Hoagland, 21 years old of Berwick.

Hoagland, the passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene by Columbia County Deputy Coroner.

The road was closed due to the investigation and as of 10:00 a.m., it has since re-opened.