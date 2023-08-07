PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say three people have died after a charter bus crashed in Dauphin County Sunday night.

PSP says the crash happened on I-81 southbound in Lower Paxton Township just before midnight.

The bus flipped on its side and was carrying 45 to 50 passengers at the time.

At least three people died at the scene and others were taken to Hershey Medical Center for treatment according to PSP.

I-81 was closed for several hours but has been reopened.