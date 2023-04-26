JACKSON TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they responded to a crash where a man died after being ejected from an ATV.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on East Knouse Road in Jackson Township.

Police say an ATV was taking a sharp turn when it exited the roadway and went up a small embankment.

The driver, Ronald Beckman, 79, of Benton, was ejected off the ATV and landed on the gravel roadway. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

PSP note Beckman was not wearing a helmet during the incident.