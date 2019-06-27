Deadline looming for border solution

The clock is ticking for lawmakers to pass a bill to handle the crisis at the border.

Lawmakers remain divided over the best way to spend funding at the border. The Democratic-controlled House passed a $4.5 billion plan that included improving the conditions for migrants in U.S. custody.

The Senate’s bi-partisan bill allocated nearly 4.6 billion for the border crisis and focuses on funding for border security and increasing the number of beds at detention centers.

“These are not drug dealers or vagrants or criminals. They are people simply fleeing a horrible situation in their home country for a better life,” Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer said.

“This was nothing more than a political message by the Democrats to try to poke their finger in the president’s eye and unfortunately, that is not what we need at this time,” Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter said.

Democratic Senator Bob Casey from Pennsylvania supports the Senate’s plan and hopes to get it to the president’s desk soon. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would not take up the Senate’s border bill, adding uncertainty over whether a compromise can be reached before Congress goes on recess.