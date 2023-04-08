(WBRE/WYOU)— The deadline to register in the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission’s (PUC) public input hearing for UGI’s proposed rate increase is approaching.

According to the PUC, anyone interested in participating in the public input hearings regarding UGI’s proposed electric rate increase has to register by noon on Monday, April 10.

To register for the public hearing, officials say you need to register with the Office of Consumer Advocates (OCA) by emailing consumer@paoca.org or calling 1-800-684-6560 and provide the following information:

Your first and last name;

The time (1 p.m. or 6 p.m.) of the hearing at which you wish to testify

The phone number you will be using to call into the public input hearing

A phone number where you can be reached prior to the hearing if we need to contact you

Your email address if you have one

If you require an interpreter to participate in the hearing, the language of the interpreter.

The PUC provided the document below to help those giving testimony make the biggest impact.

If you would like to offer exhibits at the hearing they need to be emailed to the OCA email by Monday,

April 10.

PUC Deputy Chief Administrative Law Judge Christopher P. Pell and Administrative Law Judge Carece Z. Collins will be presiding over the hearings according to the release.

If you want to listen in on the public hearing, reach out to the OCA, provide all the information listed above, and state you want to listen to the hearings.

The hearing will be held the following day, April 11, starting at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.