EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The deadline for general election mail-in ballots is fast approaching in Pennsylvania.

According to Acting Secretary of State, Leigh Chapman, the deadline for a mail ballot is on November 1 at 5 p.m.

“Pennsylvanians still have time to apply online for a mail-in or absentee ballot or to apply in person at their county board of elections office,” Chapman said. “Voters who wish to vote by mail should act fast and submit their application as soon as possible to allow enough time for their ballot to be mailed to them and then returned to their county election office before the deadline.”

Chapman says more than one million Pennsylvanians have already applied for their mail-in ballots.

To successfully utilize your mail-in ballot, Chapman said you should do the following. Read the instructions carefully, fill out the ballot according to the instructions, seal the inner envelope marked “official election ballot,” seal the return envelope, complete the voter’s declaration on the outer envelope by signing and writing the current date, and use a postage stamp before mailing.

Mail-in ballots must make it to the county boards of elections by 8 p.m. on November 8.

For more information on voting in Pennsylvania call the Department of State’s year-round voter hotline at 1-877-868-3772, visit vote.pa.gov, or follow #ReadytoVotePA on social media.