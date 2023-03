SAINT CLAIR BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday afternoon, the Saint Clair Police Department was called to the scene of a reported dead body.

At 5:12 p.m., police were called to the scene of a dead body found south of Burma Road, according to the Schuylkill County Communications Center.

The Schuylkill County Coroner was called to the scene and the body has not been identified.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.