TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As temperatures warm and Memorial Day weekend approaches, more and more people are headed to enjoy the outdoors.

Local lake beaches will soon be open to the public, with many looking to find a way to beat the heat.





Eyewitness News speaks with DCNR about how they test and maintain local state park lakes. The process kicks up as summer begins and people start boating, fishing, and eventually swimming.

Reporter Thomas Battle will have more on what should locals watch for when it comes to pollutants in our waterways on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.