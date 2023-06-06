HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources returned to the scene of one of a dozen wildfires that broke out Monday across two counties.

The DCNR is investigating what led to the wildfires that popped up in Monroe and Northampton counties and garnered a massive response from fire departments and first responders.

The DCNR began its second operational period Tuesday at the scene of a wildfire on Blue Mountain near Route 33 in Hamilton Township.

“This fire happened yesterday sometime around 11. last night we had it pretty well contained to about 30, 40% but the fire was pretty much, in its footprint, about five acres,” said Greg Reese DNCR incident commander.

The wildfire was one of twelve that kept agencies on the move throughout Monroe and Northampton counties.

“We’re kind of working on moping up, taking care of some hazards, we’re trying to get this fire to 100% containment, we just have a lot of other things going on in the district so we’re trying to get this thing contained today and have it finished,” added Reese.

Reese says the weather is having an impact on their progress.

“With dry lightening, red flag warnings, and the drought conditions that we have currently been in for over probably four, five weeks it’s just making our job really hard,” continued Reese.

The DCNR is looking into what started the fire, and Reese says the investigation could take days or weeks.

“It’s such an effort to find the cause that sometimes they’re ruled undetermined and investigations are very complicated it’s very a very drawn out process it takes a lot to do it,” explained Reese.

Reese mentioned dry lightning, which the National Weather Service alerted the DCNR to Monday.

It’s a rare occurrence that typically does not happen in the mid-Atlantic region. The wildfire is contained but of course, the investigation is ongoing.