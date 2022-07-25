EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Electric bikes continue to gain popularity. In fact, a local bike shop says five out of ten sales are now electric bikes. They’re popular, in part, because they’re fast, reaching speeds of 30mph or more and now they’re gaining the attention of the state, which says, ‘Not so fast.’

State regulators are looking to set new guidelines on e-bikes. Dictating where you can ride them, how large the motor can be, and how fast you can go. All this as people gobble them up in the hope of saving big on gas.

“I decided to get this save on gas save on some money,” said Douglas Kizzie of West Pittston.

West Pittston Resident Douglas Kizzie hopped on the E-bike trend a year ago, so he could get to work.

“And I get to work in about 45 minutes, full throttle gives me about 20 miles, and peddle assists gives me about forty miles,” Kizzie explained.

Kizzie’s bike cost about $1800. Prices can range from $1300 to $13K. But despite the price, E-bikes are selling off the racks at Old Mill Pine in West Pittston.

Manager Chris Jacobs says the sales began to spike about two years ago. And with recent gasoline prices, E-bike sales have peaked.

“We’re selling a lot of them, more of the electric bikes than the regular peddle bikes,” said Chris Jacobs, Manager of Old Mill Pine.

It’s the savings that have drivers considering purchasing these e-bikes, but because of that demand, you’ll have to pump your brakes.

“We sold nine of them in one day so I mean we do an order and before the order gets here they’re almost all sold already we can’t even hardly keep them in stock that’s how many we’re selling,” Jacobs added.

With sales up, The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is drafting a policy for E-bike usage on trails in state parks, like Frances Slocum.

“We saw a huge surge during covid and those bikes and e-bikes the sales are only continuing to increase,” said Natalie Faraguna, DCNR Director of Office of Planning & Policy.

The drafted guidelines say the E-bike can’t weigh more than 100 pounds. The motor can’t be larger than 750 watts. The bike can’t exceed 20 MPH, using the motor, and must have working pedals.

“We want to reinforce and show our support for the people who are enjoying these healthful activities,” said Faraguna.

Electric bicycles are just like riding a bike with added technology.

“You’re looking at the dashboard on it and that tells you your battery life how fast you’re going the different levels of assist,” Jacobs added.

Jacobs says they are extremely popular among older couples. “Taking one for a spin, I can see why nobody ever comes back not smiling when they test ride an E-bike.”

The DCNR hopes to have the E-bike policy in place this fall. The public comment period is open until August 31.

The Conservation and Natural Resources Advisory Council meeting will take place on Wednesday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to noon in Room 105 of the Rachel Carson State Office Building, Harrisburg. There is a link for virtual attendance option. Public comment is taken at the end of the meeting.

Written comments on the draft e-bike policy also are welcome and can be submitted to RANR_PolicyOffice@pa.gov. The deadline to submit comments is Aug. 31.