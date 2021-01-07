DC Police announce 69 arrests from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia says there were 69 arrests made from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning which included one adolescent during the protests in the D.C. area.

Arrest reasons, according to the table they also released, included mostly “Curfew Violation” and “Unlawful Entry” among others.

The D.C. police have also released a list of people they are seeking more information on in relation to the protests. It includes pictures and asks for anyone with information to contact authorities at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

They are currently offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of anyone pictured.