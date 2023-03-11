KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A reminder Daylight Saving Time starts Sunday as we “spring forward” and turn the clocks ahead by one hour.

According to the Red Cross now is the time to ensure smoke alarms are ready and working to reduce the risk of dying in a house fire by 50%.

So it’s important to make sure you have smoke alarms on every level of your home and daylight saving is a great reminder to do so.

“Every six months though when you change your clocks, instead of changing your batteries, if it’s not necessary, you test the alarm and there’s a way to do that it says right there on the alarm how to test them. You push and hold and it will alarm and then you cancel it. Just so you know it’s functioning properly,” explained Aleia Stull, a first responder.

It’s also smart to replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older and make sure you have a fire escape plan for everyone in your home.