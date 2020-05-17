Daycare facilities reopen under yellow phase of PA reopening plan

ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) For areas of Pennsylvania moving into the yellow phase of the governor’s plan, child care is allowed to reopen.



Kids happily playing outside little britches daycare in Elysburg.

“It’s happy here,” said one child.

The daycare closed for nine days during the pandemic but was able to quickly reopen thanks to a waiver.

Normally about 65 kids are at Little Britches a day. They started with about a dozen kids coming back. Since Northumberland County transitioned to the yellow phase, that number has grown to about 25.

“We are taking precautions. As the parents come into the building they are only coming into the lobby area. We’re taking the temperature when they come in,” said Jennifer Jankowski, Owner of Little Britches Daycare.

The little kids have also noticed the new routines.

“When you go inside, you have to take your shoes off so you don’t get the germs on the carpet,” said Ethan.

Jankowski says they have upped their cleaning habits from cleaning the toys once a week to every day.

“Whenever you see that cough or sneeze we’re reminding them to either covering that cough or sneeze and send them to the bathroom to wash their hands,” said Jankowski.

And make sure kids keep up with good hygiene and the challenges that come with it.

Espaillat: “How hard is it to keep these kids away from each other?”

Jankowski: “It’s absolutely impossible. You can have five children in a room and they will be right together.”

But they do break up when they are reminded.

Espaillat: “Do you guys try to keep away from each other?

Kids: “Yeah a little bit.”

Little Britches recommends other daycares reopening limit foot traffic in the building and says playing outside helps. It allows the kids to be the playful kids that they are at daycare and keep them safe.