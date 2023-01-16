PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many have Monday off in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but for many, it’s a day of service.

On the third Monday of January, while millions have the day off to honor the achievements of the historical leader, many spend the day giving back to their community, including some in Luzerne County.

CEO Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank held a Martin Luther King, Jr. day of service event.

Volunteers helped pack boxes for the organization’s senior food box program.

“All filled by volunteers, all 21-2300 that we’re doing each and every month, every single one, is filled by volunteers,” said Debbie Taylor, Volunteer Coordinator with Commission on Economic Opportunity.

The Dupont Lions Club made up a large part of the people who donated their time.

“Our motto is, ‘we serve’, so MLK Day is perfect. National day of service to get out and do what we are very good at doing. Serving our community,” said Linda Zaneski, District Governor of the Luzerne County Lions Club.

The Lions were proud to be a part of the assembly line.

“This is great, this is what I like to see. I’m involved in a lot of organizations in the valley, the Pittston area. When you see people come together to support a cause that’s what you really wanna have happen, but to see a bunch of people come out on a day off and help the community, that’s what it’s all about,” said Bob Price, president of the Dupont Lions Club.

It’s important to remember that Martin Luther King Jr. Day is more than just a day off. It’s a day of service to commemorate what he was fighting for and the volunteers here are happy to provide.

“It’s just honoring each other. We have to remember we are all people; we are all in one country, we are all one America so we have to help one another,” said Elaine Lello, Mayor of Dupont.

The dozens of helping hands that packaged the food boxes celebrated MLK, Jr. Day in a very special way for their community.

“I can get a little choked up, it really means a lot. Very, very fortunate to have a pipeline of volunteers like I do. This day doing these senior food boxes is actually a little bit more special than anyone even knows,” said Taylor.

The MLK Jr. Day event at Weinberg food bank ran from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The food boxes that were made will benefit seniors in need within Luzerne, Lackawanna, Susquehanna, and Wyoming counties.