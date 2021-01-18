Day of service: Friends of the Poor arrange for residents to receive vaccine

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Friends of the Poor asked the Pennsylvania Department of Health to help vaccinate a vulnerable population. There have been outbreaks in the past at Adams High-Rise Apartments in Scranton and now more than 300 people in the building received the first dose of vaccine.













Scranton Primary Health Care Center & Marywood University nursing students helped administer the doses. Senator Bob Casey also stopped by to thank everyone for their advocacy.

Residents say they were nervous like everyone else but know it has to be done. Nurses advised patients of possible soreness at the site of the shot for a day or two. They say wait for 15 minutes after the shot just to make sure there is no reaction to it.

