SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This week many will pray and reflect in and outside St. Ann’s Monastery and Shrine Basilica in Scranton.

Hundreds participate in the 99 Solemn Novena services dedicated to Saint Ann the mother of Mary, many have special reasons and intentions for prayer.

Tuesday’s Byzantine service was worshiped by some who traveled for the first time and others who have attended for more than 50 years.

The annual novena and prayer to St. Ann is a special adoration for those far and near the area.

Individual blessings are given out along with the lighting of candles for those who want to make a more private devotion.

Prayers are rooted in similar beliefs like family, health, and future prosperity.

“It started back when my wife was pregnant with my daughter and she was having problems and we came here for a blessing to St. Ann and when we went back to the doctor he said everything was doing good so we’ve been coming ever since,” said Walter Pietralczyik, novena attendee.

Alex Gomez and his mom Maria made the two-hour trip from New Jersey for the first time as

Alex is hoping to become a priest.

Their attendance at the Byzantine Rite was, in part, to meet Bishop Kurt and listen to his divine liturgy.

“It’s always nice to be in a crowd of believers and specifically the Byzantine Church is very small but it’s nice to be in a big church with a lot of people,” said Gomez.

While people come and attend services, volunteers and members of the church are here to serve them.

“It’s just a lot of fun we have been doing it for a long time you can’t wait for this time for the novena itself to see your friends here at the food stand we have quite the comradery with people,” said Dennis Yanchik, stand worker and parish member for 35 years.

Members of the church believe 15-20,000 people will visit this week.

The services are followed by confession until the novena ends Wednesday, July 26. To virtually tune in or to check out the service schedule head to the church’s website.