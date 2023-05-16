WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A feature film comedian is coming to the F.M. Kirby Center in September and if we’re calling a “Spade” a “Spade,” he’s an icon in the world of comedy.

On Sunday, September 24, David Spade is scheduled to perform at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County, as part of his Catch Me Inside Tour.

Ticket prices for the show are between $45.00, $55.00, and $65.00, plus fees. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 19 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased in person at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during open business hours or online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, or by calling 570-826-1100.

The presale for F.M. Kirby Members begins on Thursday, May 18 at 10:00 a.m.

F.M. Kirby Center

David Spade became a household name during his time on NBC’s Saturday Night Live but is also well known for his comedic duo movies Tommy Boy and Black Sheep with fellow SNL alum Chris Farley, as well as his most easily recognizable character Joe Dirt.

Spade can most recently be heard co-hosting his podcast Fly on the Wall, along with another SNL alumni Dana Carvey, where the two interview former SNL cast members, hosts, writers, and musical guests, sharing never-before-told stories about their careers and how SNL’s cultural history has impacted their lives beyond the show.

More information about the show can be found online by visiting David Spade’s website.