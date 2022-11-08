COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — “Saturday Night Live” has announced that Ohio’s own Dave Chappelle will host the show on Nov. 12, 2022, in somewhat of a post-election tradition.

Saturday will mark Chappelle’s third time hosting “SNL” after an election in November. The show’s musical guest will be the hip-hop duo Black Star, which consists of Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli.

Chappelle’s most recent appearance was two years ago on Nov. 7, 2020, just after the presidential race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. At that time, Chappelle was fresh off his Yellow Springs, Ohio pandemic-era comedy series known as “Chappelle Summer Camp.” These live outdoor performances in his hometown, which took place during the height of the coronavirus and the country’s racial unrest, became the subject of the documentary “Dave Chappelle: Live in Real Life” and the impetus for his wildly popular “Dave Chappelle & Friends” summer comedy series in the small Ohio village.

Also during Chappelle’s 2020 “SNL” hosting gig, the Netflix star was joined by musical guest Foo Fighters less than two years before the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. The band was celebrating the 25th anniversary of its self-titled debut album. This past September, Chappelle appeared at tribute concerts in London and in Los Angeles honoring the late Hawkins.

Since 2020, the actor and producer has made headlines as the subject of controversies and dramatic events, such as when he was attacked on stage during a comedy performance at the Hollywood Bowl during the Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival in May.

In October 2021, he addressed the outrage over his Netflix special “The Closer,” in which comments he made about transgender people led to a protest and employee walkout outside the streaming company’s headquarters in Los Angeles, in a 5-minute video on social media.

This past February, after speaking out at a Yellow Springs Village Council meeting, he refuted reports that he “killed” an affordable housing development plan near his home. He eventually purchased the property from the group that sought to build on the land.

Chappelle’s first “SNL” hosting experience was in November 2016 following the presidential election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, his performance earned him an Emmy Award.