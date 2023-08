MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A popular arcade and restaurant chain has started construction in Lackawanna County.

Originally announced in 2020, Dave and Busters’ new location will fall in the Shoppes at Montage in Moosic.

Crews could be seen working the site of the new location Wednesday afternoon.

Prior to this location being announced, hungry gamers would need to head to Whitehall for their closest location.

Jobseekers can apply online at dandbjobs.com.