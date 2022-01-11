Date set for Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The date for the 60th Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade has been announced.

The date of March 12, 2022 was announced on their Facebook page.

During the pandemic, the parade committee was forced to postpone the March 2020 parade.

In January last year, the announcement was made that the 2020 parade would be rescheduled and held on September 18th, 2021. When the September parade came around the attendance was not what it normally is in March.

The 2022 parade is set to kick off at 11:45 a.m. March 12th. The Parade Association and the City of Scranton have set COVID-19 protocols for those attending the parade.

To view, those protocols head over to the Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade website.