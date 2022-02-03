Date set for Girardville Saint Patrick’s Day Parade 2022

GIRARDVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Cue the bagpipes and bring out the four-leaf clover decorations because it’s time for the Girardville Saint Patrick’s Parade celebration.

The Annual Girardville St. Patrick’s Day Parade Facebook page announced the parade is scheduled for Saturday, March 26 and the Girardville St. Patrick’s Parade Committee wants you to ‘spread the word.’

In previous years, the parade consisted of bagpipers, trolley rides, Irish dancers, and even a mascot.

















FILE images of the 2021 Girardville St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The Ancient Order of Hibernians Division #2 sponsors the Girardville Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, which relies solely on fundraisers and private sponsors in this part of Schuylkill County.

No further details have been released about the parade but Eyewitness News will keep you updated the second we learn more.