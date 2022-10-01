PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s not the footwear you’d expect to wear in a foot race, but high heels were all the fashion for a popular breast cancer fundraiser.

Paint Pittston Pink held its annual “Gentlemen’s Dash” on Saturday in Center City Pittston.

The fundraiser carries on a tradition that began in 2014.

Courtesy of Erin Berlew

Courtesy of Erin Berlew

Courtesy of Bob Price

University of Scranton Professor David Mahalak raised the most of any dasher, more than $30,000.

“I’ll tell you what I spent way more time in these high heels than I originally anticipated, but it’s a very rewarding experience raising awareness about cancer and cancer research,” Mahalak told Eyewitness News.

“Hopefully, this generation coming up and our generation, we won’t have to worry about cancer anymore. We’re getting closer and closer to a cure,” said Michael “The Macho Man” Struckus, first place finisher in the gentlemen’s dash.

The goal for this year’s Paint Pittston Pink’s Gentlemen’s Dash was to raise a combined $200,000 for breast cancer awareness and research.