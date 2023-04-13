SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northumberland County District Attorney’s Office offered resources Thursday for victims of identity theft.

According to a press release, The Northumberland County District Attorney’s Office issued the following guidance to residents who’ve had their identity stolen, compromised, or used in any unlawful or illegal way.

As the release reads, first the visitor must go to the identity theft website online and click “Get Started.”

The DA’s Office says the website allows users to explain how their identity was stolen by allowing them to make selections relevant to their situation. A plan for recovery is then generated based on the user’s input and selections.

As stated in the release, if a user creates an account, the website will guide them through each step, update their plans as needed, track their progress, and pre-fill forms and letters for them.

The DA says the letters are used to alert business entities that your identity has been compromised and allow you to immediately begin the recovery process.

Officials say The Federal Trade Commission also offers publications for users to learn more about securing networks and how to avoid scams that can be shipped to their homes for free by visiting their website.