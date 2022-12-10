SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A private club in Scranton is in the giving spirit to help make the holiday season brighter for local children.

Scranton Liederkranz hosted a “Darts for Tots” event Saturday afternoon. It cost $10 to get in, and $15 to play in the darts tournament.

The proceeds will go to Toys for Tots. There were raffle prizes included in the event and many brought toys to continue donating to the organization.

Organizers say they are excited to give back in a way that also incorporates a big part of the club, darts.

“It’s a good feeling and especially when you see all the people coming out. I mean we’ve had a ton of toys donated already. We’ve got our raffles, and we’ve got you know a lot of just cash donations too,” Chris Ford, organizer of Darts for Tots.

“It’s just enjoyable. It’s something, you know, we can actually give back. And it’s not just us. It’s like the whole club is right behind us as you can see how many people are here,” Jeff Manning, an organizer for Darts for Tots, explained.

Scranton Liederkranz organizers say they hope to make this tournament an annual event and continue to give back to toys for tots in the future.