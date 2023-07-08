SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many of us may take something as simple as getting a haircut for granted.

But that’s not the case for some less fortunate members of our community.

Saturday, an outreach group did something about it in Scranton.

Families and individuals who are struggling came to Nay Aug Park where some professional barbers donated their skills and showed why they are a cut above the rest.

Snip by snip, two Scranton-based barbers decided to give back by providing free haircuts to those in need people like Kiersten Krenitsky.

The 25-year-old woman who lives at St. Anthony’s homeless shelter is beginning to feel more welcomed by the people in her community

“It means a lot to me because, at the end of the day, I don’t feel so alone and so helpless,” said Krenitsky.

Krenitsky and others were able to get a free haircut, free clothes, free food, and listen to free music thanks to dark to light.

The outreach group provided free resources to homeless people and those less fortunate, to help demonstrate the power of a simple act of kindness

“We are trying to help others learn how to help others and were trying to show others how to love others,” says James Hogan the founder and leader of Outreach Dark to Light.

The two local barber shops City Touch and Kind Cuts who provided the free new look were hoping to help individuals build confidence and get back on the right foot.

“Me personally when I get a haircut I feel like a million bucks and I feel amazing always looking in the mirror and such but also just to give that confidence to somebody to go get out there and go put a job application in and making themselves feel presentable to be in front of different people,” explains Dee Apruzzese the owner of Kind Cuts Barbershop.

“I’ve done other events outside of the city so being able to give back to the community which I live in is definitely a plus,” added Alex Paulino the owner of City Touch Barbershop and Salon.

Providing all this free food, supplies, and even free haircuts is just the start in Scranton for the outreach it plans on lending a hand across the entire valley.

“There’s a lot more people in this area that do have big hearts and care about others and we do believe that numbers are going to continue to grow and they have been growing pretty rapidly,” says Hogan.

“Just be the change this community needs, kindness doesn’t cost a thing and love is unconditional so just keep it going,” continued Apruzzese.

Many were appreciative and grateful after receiving the type of care they have gone lifetimes without ever experiencing.