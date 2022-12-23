LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating after a Danville woman says she was scammed out of several thousand dollars.

On November 28, troopers were alerted to a report that a 58-year-old woman was scammed.

PSP say the victim contacted what she thought was PayPal customer support, but she later learned was a scam.

Troopers say that the woman gave the “customer support” access to her computer and bank accounts, and ended up losing $4,050.00.

Police have not identified the culprit.